Facebook plans to roll out subscription payments for video content

Recode reports that the subscription services may be available in mid-April 2018. “Ffans can send creators money each month in exchange for things like exclusive content, or a badge to put on their profile to show they’re a supporter”

Subscriptions start at USD 5 per month and the social media network will not take a share out of the proceedings. However, Apple and Google, which will handle payments processing on their platforms will take standard 30% cut for all in-app purchases they facilitate.

Facebook says the new subscription feature will go live in April, with just 10 creators throughout the US and UK.