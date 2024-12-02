Facebook plans to launch crypto in 2020

Social media company’s own cryptocurrency is said to be called ‘GlobalCoin. Also, Facebook has apparently sought for advice, as well, from officials of the US Treasury and the Bank of England governor. The advice refers to the opportunities and regulatory issues for the initiative, internally referred to as ‘Project Libra.’ The news come after recent reports that Facebook has been discussing with payments companies, such as Western Union, Visa, and Mastercard, to back and fund its planned fiat-based cryptocurrency.

Moreover, as per the FT, Facebook has also been in talks with the Coinbase and Gemini exchanges, aiming to prepare third-party, regulated platforms for users of its coin, in order to store and exchange the asset.