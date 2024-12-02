Facebook Messenger users can send money via PayPal

The two companies partnered last year to enable customers to link their accounts and use PayPal to shop on Messenger. The new agreement expands the partnership into peer-to-peer payments.

Additionally, PayPal customers can now use a customer service chat bot in Messenger allowing them to reset passwords, handle account inquiries and helping with payment issues in the app.

At the moment, the peer-to-peer payments system is only available in the US, where PayPal has over 2.5 million accounts that are already linked to Facebook.