Facebook Messenger payments launches in UK

Facebook is also introducing “M suggestions”, a virtual assistant that recognises when you are talking about payments, suggesting the new service. The Messenger users will not need to download a separate app to use the service.

Facebook is currently collaborating with all the major banks and credit card companies to launch Messenger payments, which will require both the sender and recipient of money to register their payment cards.

Earlier in October 2017, Facebook has joined the Visa Digital Enablement Program (VDEP), a commercial framework for partners, to access Visa’s token services and other digital capabilities.