Facebook Messenger is ready to take over global ecommerce

Facebook is preparing its Messenger app to become an “Everything App”, that will replace many of the apps that users have on their smartphones, inquisitr.com reports.

Some of the source code discovered in the latest version include “pay in person,” “pay when the item is picked up” and “no cash needed.”, according to a report released by The Information, the source cites.

Facebook Messenger is designed as a retail hub as it picked up its first airline, and passengers can now book flights as well as receive updates from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Passengers can also start a chat thread to ask questions, as well as receiving booking confirmation, flight status, and boarding passes.

Businesses are preparing their chat bots for Facebook Messenger. Chat bots allow businesses to answer questions for customers, similar to the way a frequently asked questions section on a website can be used to answer the most common questions businesses have.

It also allows businesses to provide interaction with their customers and become more responsive. Businesses will still provide customer service through Facebook Messenger as some questions cannot be answered with a simple chat bot. It will, however, save companies time in answering simple questions, the source reports citing Forbes.