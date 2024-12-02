Facebook MENA to boost its retail & e-commerce sales channel

For this purpose, Facebook has appointed Narain Jashanmal as Client Partner, retail and e-commerce in the region.

According to the new Client Partner, cited by online media outlet Zawya, Facebook in the MENA region has seen commendable growth in the past years, which has been possible due to the strong value proposition it offers its customers in all sectors and across all the main markets.

The same source cites Jonathan Labin, head of Facebook for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, who also mentions that the MENA region continues to develop its retail and e-commerce capabilities.

