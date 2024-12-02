Facebook lets users order food on social media app

In an effort to keep users on its app for as long as possible, Facebook has added an option for ordering food directly via the mobile app. The move seems like a natural step, as many users already use the social media platform to learn about local restaurants and dinners. It is to be seen whether the feature will actually become popular among users.

Facebook sorts results based on ratings, cuisine type, business hours and price. After choosing a restaurant, the user will have access to the delivery service. If the user already has an account with that particular service, everything can be completed within the Facebook app or the mobile website.

Facebook is using an affiliate strategy to grow the range of available options. The company has partnered with ChowNow, Delivery.com and DoorDash and with a number of individual restaurant chains, like Denny’s, Papa John’s and Five Guys, among others.