Facebook launches new shop, service ratings tool for customers

The tool provides star ratings on local service providers, including doctors, veterinarians, event planners, health spas and auto repair shops, ecommercetimes.com reports. Users can leave references on the website detailing their experiences with certain merchants or service providers.

Recommendations are a natural extension of Facebooks service considering that the company is in the business of connecting people, said Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at Tirias Research. the source cites. The move represents a shift from broader enterprise-type focus to a more localised focus to generate additional revenue, Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT, has said, the source cites.