Facebook launches mobile money transfer feature

The upgraded Messenger app enables users to connect their Visa or Mastercard debit card and tap a dollar sign button to send friends money on iOS, Android and desktop without any fees.

Facebook has stated that once users add a debit card, they can create a PIN to provide additional security the next time they send money. On iOS devices they can also enable Touch ID. In short, they can add another layer of authentication to their account at any time.

Facebook has been meaning to provide this feature for a while now, especially given the number of competitors that have offered its users a quick money transfer service. Snapchat partnered with Square late in 2014 to enable users to send money to one another.

Facebook has a good share of the mobile messaging market, with around 1.2 billion monthly users using its messaging app. It also owns WhatsApp, which has around 700 million users.