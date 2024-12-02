Facebook launches marketplace, first signs of ecommerce initiatives

Marketplace will be rolled out to Facebook users turning 18 and older in the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand in the coming days. To access it, users will need to open the Facebook app and tap the shop icon at the bottom. It opens up with pictures of items that people near your location have listed for sale. You can also search to find something specific, and results can be filtered by price, location, and category.

Sellers have to take photos of the items for sale, then enter a product name, price, and description, confirm location, select a category, and post. Customers buying a certain item have to send the seller a direct message from Marketplace and make an offer. From there, any further details are worked out between customers and the sellers. Facebook’s director of product management Mary Ku said in a news release the company will not “facilitate the payment or delivery of items in Marketplace.”