Facebook key resource for ecommerce in Thailand - survey

Additionally, 66% of respondents used their smartphones to order products online, citing greater convenience and the availability of apps that allow users to compare products and prices on the internet, according to a survey issued by conducted by TNS Research International, bangkokpost.com reports.

Of the total who used smartphones for shopping, 65% accessed Facebook as their main channel to research product information. Some 46% used ecommerce websites, 42% used other social media, 40% used email, 36% used mobile apps and 18% used chat apps. Facebook was the most widely used social network platform among Thai e-commerce customers, with 92% of respondents using it on a daily basis, according to Arpapat Boonrod, managing director of TNS Research International (Thailand), cited by the source.

70% of shoppers research online prior to buying products. Facebook, search engines and YouTube are the top three online channels used to research products. In addition, half of the respondents said they purchased products they found via Facebook and 40% share their purchase decisions on the social network website. Facebook has 30 million users in Thailand, 28 million of whom access it via their mobile phones each month.

As of December 2014, there were 21 million people in Thailand using Facebook daily, 20 million of whom accessed the site via mobile phone. As of March 2015, Facebook had 1.44 billion users globally. Some 1.25 billion access Facebook on their mobile phones each month. The findings were based on a survey of 1,000 respondents in Thailand in January, 2015 conducted by TNS Research International (Thailand).