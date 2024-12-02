Facebook is in favour of crypto payment service

As such, the social media company has established an internal ‘Tiger Team’ to leverage the power of the blockchain and its active global base of 2.3 billion account holders. The service will use Facebook’s WhatsApp, blockchain infrastructure, and possibly a ‘Stablecoin’ in the making. However, Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency where the value is tied to a fiat currency, like the US dollar, but the ‘Stablecoin’ approach is considered to ensure that volatility does not influence the store of value proposition of the token.

According the World Bank, India received nearly USD 69 billion dollars in foreign remittances in 2017, meaning 2.8% of the country’s GDP. WhatsApp has more than 200 million users in the country, with the number of users in rural India doubled in 2018, and Internet costs in the region declined.