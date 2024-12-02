Facebook ecommerce platform to reach more countries in Europe

The platform will become available in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Facebook opened its marketplace in US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand in October 2016 and then quickly expanded it to Canada, Chine and Mexico.

Buyers and sellers do not have to pay any fees for using the Marketplace. This could make it an attractive ecommerce platform for consumers, putting Facebook in direct competition with other established marketplaces in Europe like eBay and Gumtree.

Facebook is a popular social media platform in Europe, where 76% of internet users have an account. Thus, it is possible that its ecommerce platform will have the necessary reach to become profitable in the future.