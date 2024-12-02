Facebook denies asking banks for user data

The statement follows a story in the Wall Street Journal that said the social media company had asked US banks for such data. According to BBC, Facebook said some users opted in to accessing some financial information in its Messenger app.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Facebook approached JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and US Bancorp to ask for information about users’ account balances and card transactions.

However, Facebook said that users must opt in to linking the Messenger chat app to their bank accounts.