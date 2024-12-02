Facebook debuts group payments to messaging app

To request payments from others through Facebooks Messenger app, users simply press the payments icon while within their group chats. Users can then choose which people to request money from (or send money to) and specify the amount.

Users are notified within the app when someone makes a payment to them or to another member of the group. Initially, users must load a credit or debit card number in the app to transfer money.

Facebook doesnt charge fees to use the group payments feature.