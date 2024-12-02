Facebook caught testing online marketplace in Australia, New Zealand

A new Buy & Sell button is currently being rolled out in the platforms lefthand navigation panel, which will take users to a searchable marketplace of items available in their groups and local area. This marketplace offers for-sale categories such as Clothing and Computer & Electronics, mashable.com reports..

The Sell Something tab in Groups now also offers the option to cross-post items publicly onto the local Buy & Sell feed, as well as the group. Facebook announced in February, 2015 that new features to assist people buying and selling items would be rolled out in the near future.