Facebook allows select Shopify merchants to try out proprietary Buy button

Facebook launched the Buy button test with a few small and medium-sized US businesses in July, 2014, internetretailer.com reports. The button enables the social network’s desktop and mobile users to click the button on ads and posts that appear both in the news feed and on brands’ pages to purchase a product directly from a business without leaving the social network.

Shopify will invite retailers to participate in the test by presenting them with a message offering them the option to add the Buy button to their Facebook posts when they log onto their Shopify account home screen in the near future. Facebook says that having more retailers using the Buy button, it should help understand how consumers respond to the Buy button across different verticals. By running the test with Shopify merchants, the majority of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, the social network also hopes to understand those retailers’ needs.