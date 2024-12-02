FAC technology solution partner develops extension for Magento Community Edition

The Magento e-commerce platform serves more than 150,000 merchants worldwide and is supported by a global ecosystem of solution partners and third-party developers.

Tropical Web Shop has created an extension to the software, which adds the credit card payment functionality for the overall eCommerce system. The e-Commerce First Atlantic Commerce Payment Gateway Extension for Magento CE is now available direct from Tropical Web Shop.

Designed for Magento CE 1.6x and over, verified and tested by First Atlantic Commerce, the extension offers merchants:

• installation through Magento Connect;

• processing using 3-D Secure (pending merchant account approval with acquiring bank);

• PCI Compliant Gateway;

• Gateway Setup Support

FAC is a payment gateway established in 1998 to deliver online credit and debit card processing to international corporations across the globe. The company also provides alternative payment solutions and fraud solutions to its merchants. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure and Kount’s fraud control system.

