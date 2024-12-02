FAC teams up with Travolutionary for payment gateway

The cloud-based Travolutionary platform has been integrated to FAC’s gateway, which means that its customers can accept online credit and debit card payments through FAC.

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a global, online payment solutions provider. FAC’s cGate technology offers service, flexibility and security to adapt to business and bank acquirer requirements. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure and Kount’s fraud control system.

Travolutionary acts as a cloud based platform for the travel industry, encompassing aggregation, connectivity and standardization of bookable travel content from over 100 supplier sources.