FAA-backed taskforce urges light regulation for delivery drones

The groups final report suggests the FAA require operators of all drones weighing 250 grams or more to submit their name and address through a website or smartphone app. No other information would be required. Once registered, operators would receive a number that they should mark on each of their drones, computerworld.com reports.

There are no stipulations on the size of the marking so it could be only readable when the drone is inspected closely. There is no requirement that is be legible while in flight. The loose touch is not surprising. Many in the drone industry have been pushing against regulation and excessive legislation because they want as few hurdles as possible to greater sales and use of drones, both by consumers and companies.

The task force delivered the recommendations to the FAA on 21.11.2015 and the agency will now examine them and possibly make changes before publishing an interim rule. That is expected sometime in December, 2015, with the rules taking effect before the year-end holiday period.

The FAA is rushing the rules through because its worried hundreds of thousands of new drones will be given as gifts during the holidays and that will cause problems with inexperienced pilots flying and crashing drones.