As the wider rollout of PayTo continues in 2022 and 2023, Ezypay will be able to deliver the value of PayTo to its partners and customers as the rollout progresses.

Cuscal’s officials stated that the launch of PayTo is an important milestone in the development of NPP and is a testament to the dedication and commitment of everyone at Ezypay, Cuscal, and their industry partners who worked together to bring this innovation in payments to life.

In addition to this partnership, Ezypay is also an active member of the NPPA’s PayTo User Forum and has also recently announced its membership of AusPayNet in the new Payment Service Provider (PSP) category.

Ezypay is a fintech company that specialises in processing subscription and recurring payments. Since 1996, Ezypay has helped local Australian and New Zealand businesses generate revenue and settle financial scenarios with repeat customers. To date, Ezypay has processed over USD 3 billion worth of subscription payments.