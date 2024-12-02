Ezetap acquires loyalty platform Clinknow

The acquisition will enable Ezetap to leverage merchants to acquire new consumers or retarget existing consumers by using proprietary shopper graphic filters.

Clink analyses anonymous transaction data and builds predictive models based on past purchases, propensity to buy, location, lifetime value, etc. Its targeting platform then connects retailers with consumer segments that are most likely to buy their products and use their services.

Ezetap was founded in 2011 and its solution turns any merchant’s mobile device into a point of sale that is able to read cards and complete a range of financial transactions, including credit card sale, bill payment and ATM cash withdrawals or deposits.

In recent news, Ezetap has raised additional funding from American Express.