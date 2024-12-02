EZBilling360 to launch e-invoicing platform

EZBilling360 employs an Interactive Dashboard model that enables users to take action in real-time, to access summaries of expenses showing which expenses receive the most capital, top-performing clients, revenue analysis comparisons or total amounts of open invoices, amounts due and how long they haven’t been paid. Ticket/Work Orders are divided by severity and totals open in the system.

The new platform also offers Get Paid Faster features: automated billing with full integration and convenience of PayPal, Authorize.NET and STRIPE. It creates invoices in 30 seconds or less and automatically sends out monthly invoices to clients with one of the professional templates, while automatically sending emails to clients notifying them of outstanding invoices and balances.