eYeka selects payoneer to facilitate payouts to its global community of creatives

Via the partnership, eYekas community members from across the globe will receive their prize money faster. For eYeka members, receiving a prize is an important experience on the platform as it constitutes extra revenue, like rewards their creative work, and is the reward for which they transfer the intellectual property (IP) rights of their work to brands and agencies.

Once received, the prize money allows creatives to buy themselves new equipment, pay for tuition fees or even to help pay for their wedding. However, until now, receiving their prize could also be a complicated process and existing payment solutions did not work properly on a global scale for various reasons, such as the systems being limited in some countries like Russia or Ukraine.

eYekas community team therefore had to make long and cumbersome bank transfers or find alternative solutions to pay prize-winning creatives, hence the partnership. Payoneer will now allow eYeka community members from more than 200 countries to get their prize money in over 150 currencies. The solution is faster and creators will be able to select what payment option suits them: the Payoneer MasterCard® Card can be used online, in-store, or at ATMs worldwide and Global Bank Transfers allows prize money transfers directly to their bank account in one to three business days.