EY, Open Banking Nigeria partner for financial services innovation

The partnership will, in addition, transform the management of financial data and extend services to individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

EY, in a statement, disclosed this recently after it inked an agreement with Nigeria’s foremost Open Banking advocate and facilitator, Open Banking Nigeria.

With this agreement, EY joins other industry stakeholders to analyse the need of the industry for a common API standard among banks and other financial institutions, support the development of API standards, promote adoption with stakeholders—players and regulators—and enable further innovations in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The introduction of a unified API across financial institutions creates a foundation upon which data can be effortlessly accessed and securely shared, real-time. It would, among others, empower individual and corporate users of services within the payment ecosystem to instruct their service providers to share their bank balance and transaction information with regulated Account Information Service Providers (AISPs).

This interoperability would result in the development of modern payment services, cost saving for operators and increased innovation while also guaranteeing information security and privacy, which would not cause an uneven playing field for industry players.

Already acknowledged as the future of banking on the globe, the adoption of Open Banking in Nigeria would enhance the service offerings of players in the financial services industry, improve customer engagement and build new digital revenue channels. It would also transform the operation of other industries, including telecommunications, power, hospitality, retail and insurance, seeking to leverage data for the improvement of their operational scope and service offerings to clients.