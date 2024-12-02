EY allies with EIS for insurance transformation

Following a significant surge in activity across the group insurance software marketplace, the EY–EIS Alliance helps clients implement detailed services that reduce time to market and enable new business. It also supports underwriting, servicing, and policy administration capabilities across multiple lines of business, including group benefits, life, annuity, healthcare, property and casualty, dental, and disability products.











Digitally augmenting insurance coverage

EIS is expanding to become a full value chain solution while continuously strengthening its core administration platform. Many insurance carriers currently undertake manual steps that give rise to a host of inefficiencies. Therefore, there is a growing need for carriers to leverage digital and analytical solutions while redesigning customer operations and service models.

In addition to bringing in consulting and technology experience, EY teams complement EIS’ capabilities by integrating the EY Nexus platform, which facilitates faster deployment of services for clients.

EY’s officials said that through the alliance with EIS, EY teams are looking forward to expanding their technology footprint, thought leadership and brand recognition in the insurance industry. This Alliance also allows EY teams to explore opportunities to strengthen their ecosystem by developing a comprehensive core platform strategy for EY Nexus, which is offered as a digital transformation solution.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from EIS said that as the needs of consumers continue to evolve, ambitious insurers are searching for cloud-native, open, flexible, and interconnected technologies that enable them to respond unimpeded and power their next phase of growth. The collaboration with EY teams represents a significant milestone in addressing this need. They are happy about the numerous transformational opportunities that will arise from combining EIS technology with EY teams’ consulting knowledge, and they look forward to sharing these benefits with even more leading insurance organisations.