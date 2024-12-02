ExxonMobil adds Samsung Pay

According to the company, customers with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices can now buy fuel and car washes using Samsung Pay via ExxonMobils Speedpass+ mobile payment app.

To make a purchase with this option, consumers link their Samsung Pay account to their Speedpass+ app and select Samsung Pay as the desired payment method. From there, they can purchase fuel across more than 9,600 Exxon and Mobil retail stations that are Speedpass+ enabled.

At the point-of-sale, customers select the pump number on the mobile app, authorize the transaction with a fingerprint or personal identification number, and choose a grade of fuel at the pump.