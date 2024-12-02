



This partnership aims to improve financial control, combat fraud, and simplify accounting processes through the use of virtual cards.











Middle-market businesses are increasingly seeking efficient payment solutions that offer greater control over their expenses while improving security and maximising rewards. Virtual cards have emerged as a preferred option, with global virtual card spending projected to reach nearly USD 14 trillion by 2028, a significant rise from USD 3.1 trillion in 2023.

By integrating Extend’s platform, businesses can improve their existing payment infrastructure without changing their preferred bank or credit card provider. This allows finance teams to manage transactions more effectively while maintaining established financial relationships.





Strengthening Visa-issuing banks and business clients

Extend’s partnership with Visa will enable more Visa-issuing banks to offer their clients payment solutions tailored to the needs of growing businesses. With over 55% of small and midsize businesses in the US already possessing a credit card compatible with Extend, the platform provides an opportunity for banks to increase customer retention, drive revenue, and expand their client card programs.

The collaboration is part of a broader industry shift toward modernising B2B payments, aligning them with the digital experiences consumers have come to expect in personal finance.





Key benefits of Extend’s virtual card platform

Extend’s web and mobile app offers businesses a range of features designed to improve financial oversight and efficiency, including:

Secure vendor payments – generate unique virtual cards for each transaction to improve security and control.

Expense management – track and limit employee spending in real time.

Simplified reimbursements – reduce administrative burdens for employee expenses.

Subscription payment automation – manage recurring payments without compromising security.

Client expense reconciliation – automate bill-back processes for more efficient accounting.

Tail spend tracking – gain visibility into smaller, often overlooked purchases.

As the demand for flexible and secure B2B payment solutions continues to grow, Extend’s referral agreement with Visa is set to help middle-market companies modernise their financial operations while maintaining the banking relationships they trust.