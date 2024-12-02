Extend augments business spending control through virtual credit cards

Extend company officials found that VCCs were not reaching their full potential because they weren’t available to small businesses that could benefit from them just as their larger corporate clients did. They also stated that physical cards couldn’t keep up with subscription spending, and that other limitations created a problem for consumers and smaller companies.

The team created a platform where users could extend the capabilities of the company credit cards they already had. That means they don’t have to join a new bank, a neobank such as Brex, Ramp, or Marqeta, or sign up for a new card to access VCC benefits. Customers can start using Extend and issue VCCs within five minutes of signup.