expressPay rolls out Visa on mobile in Ghana

The solution will allow consumers to scan a merchant QR code to make a payment. The service leverages interoperability with other bank apps and USSD shortcodes. Merchants can sign up instantly and benefit from the consumers that use the expressPay and bank apps.

In addition, consumers can use Visa on mobile to send money directly from their bank account to a recipient’s bank account regardless of whether they use a mobile app or USSD code of the bank. Consumers will also be able to withdraw or deposit cash at an agent enabled with Visa on mobile.

Visa on mobile was launched in Ghana in November 2018. The service is also available to customers who use the mobile banking apps of CAL Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, and GTBank.