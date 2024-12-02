ExpressGroup raises EUR 25 mln to help the working class with tax returns

The funding will be used to expand the company’s international reach and launch aligned products in various fintech verticals.

ExpressGroup’s first product aims to reduce the complexity of tax returns for the working class and democratise financial services, allowing employees to do their taxes in a few minutes. It provides a convenient data input tool that gathers all relevant information and instantly calculates the expected tax returns through an AI-powered backed system.

The product is designed to optimise workers’ finances and educate the public in terms of taxing to improve financial health. Moreover, ExpressGroup’s solution eliminates friction from users’ side and generate customised cash payouts for them in a matter of minutes, creating an automated tax system.