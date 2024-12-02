Expresscoin crosses the Canadian border

The company allows customers to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Blackcoin with debit cards, while importing wallet addresses from other services into their accounts. Its Android app lets users manage their accounts and wallets, and track both orders and balances from their mobile devices.

The Canadian premises will allow customers to purchase digital currencies using standard debit cards via DebitWay, a service which accepts all cards issued from banking networks.

DebitWay allows merchants access to INTERAC online payment services. This, in turn, lets consumers pay for goods and services online, in real-time and from their bank account.

Expresscoin’s expansion into Canada follows its formal launch in June 2014.

