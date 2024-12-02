Export-Import Bank of China, NAB sign memorandum of understanding

The memorandum has been signed by NAB Chairman Michael Chaney and Export-Import Bank of China Chairman and President Li Ruogu at a ceremony in Parliament House, Canberra attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

The memorandum will enhance coordination between the two banks in a number of areas, including syndication, project finance, daily FX trading, derivative trading and export/import credit.

NAB was the first Australian bank to establish a presence in China in 1982, and this memorandum is the fifth cross-border financial services collaboration that NAB has undertaken in China. NAB’s approach in Asia is relationship-driven, supporting Australian business in Asia and Asian business in Australia.