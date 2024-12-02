Experian partners with what3words



Experian’s address validation solution seeks to help businesses worldwide achieve trusted data and build a more detailed view of customers by validating, formatting, and enriching addresses in real time at checkout. With this partnership, customers also now have the option to supplement their exact delivery location by typing their what3words address into the search field. This will help retailers and logistics companies with precise location insight from their customers for quick and efficient delivery, even in locations that may be hard to find.





As per the press release, this collaboration gives Experian customers the exact address and location information they need in a single solution, enabling them to simplify their operations and deliver to the right front door.











According to the 2022 Experian’s Global Data Management Research Report , 85% of organisations indicate that poor quality data for customers negatively impacts their operational processes and efficiency. Additionally, 89% of businesses say that contact data has become more important than ever to reach their customers.





what3words has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words, known as a what3words address. As a result, every entryway to an apartment building, concealed side passage, or even a recently constructed and unaddressed entrance is now equipped with its own what3words address.





The what3words app is readily available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, and can also be accessed through the online map, with no cost.





The press release states that there is an opportunity to improve the delivery experience with more accurate and easy-to-use location information, by enabling retailers to capture valid address and precise location information.





More about Experian

Based in Australia, Experian aims to unlock the power of data to create opportunities for consumers and businesses. It empowers consumers and clients to manage their data and maximise opportunity.





