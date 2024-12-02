Experian integrates Cloudera to deliver access to aggregated financial data

The company is integrating Cloudera Enterprise onto its cloud environment for its Credit Information Services, Decision Analytics and Business Information Services business lines.

Thus, Experian enables businesses to solve complex credit underwriting problems in account management, customer acquisitions and collections using advanced analytical models. One example is the Experian Analytical Sandbox, which benefits clients through combined data and improved technology. This innovative environment offers data scientists the agility to build analytical models to solve for their specific financial issues within their business.

For example, one client organization faced an issue understanding the implications for home equity loans nearing end-of-draw. Using Experian’s Cloudera solution, the data analysis that originally took six months to complete was completed in a few hours. This analysis enabled the organization to decide how to manage its home equity portfolio to meet the needs of its business and customers.