Expense management tool Bento for Business introduces B2B payments

Bento Pay allows the receiver to input their banking credentials and accept funds in seconds, avoiding the hassle of paper checks. Users can quickly connect an email address to a valid bank account and routing information for Bento Pay to efficiently deposit the payment into the specified bank account.

Founded in 2014, Bento for Business provides spending and expense management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses to provide employers with better control and visibility of employee spending. Bento’s strategic partners expand to the banks, payment networks and processors that want to provide digital treasury management and business banking suite options for their customers. Bento has chosen to partner with Dwolla for its fast, secure ACH payments.

Dwolla is a financial technology company that offers businesses an onramp to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic funds-transfer system used by US financial institutions that moves USD 51 trillion annually.