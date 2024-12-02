



By processing business expense data instantly from Mastercard and Visa transactions, which feed directly into an expense feature, Expend aims to equip its clients with real-time expense settlement. Through this, the company focuses its efforts on simplifying financial management and augmenting efficiency for its users.











As a business expense and spend management solution, Expend supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK to benefit from more control and visibility over their spending. In addition, the company works on further increasing the capabilities of its platform to fit the needs of businesses that aim to optimise automation and efficiency of their firm’s expenses and spending.

Expend’s Card Connect

Launching Card Connect works towards allowing companies to connect all of their business cards into a single platform, which currently has multi-card acceptance. This enables users to view and submit all of their expense claims in one app, despite the card they leverage to conduct the payment. Additionally, Expend’s new capability supports customers in viewing card payments in the app instantly, as they happen. Representatives mentioned that there is no wait time between when making the payment and seeing it in the company’s app. Also, employees can charge business expenses to their Visa or Mastercard business cards and by connecting their preferred business cards to Expend, their transaction details can be processed more efficiently. Customers can include receipts, categorise the expense, and submit it for approval via the app.



On the other hand, Expend enables managers and finance teams to visualise these submitted expenses from multiple cards in a single place, then send them via their approval flow for sign-off and accounting reconciliation. Moreover, Expense Card Connect intends to minimise the time spent by companies for processing each expense purchase, including card payments needing to be verified against bank statements. The firm’s new solution works towards removing the errors that manual data inputting poses for companies.



Furthermore, when commenting on the announcement, representatives from Extend underlined that Card Connect furthers their company’s commitment to optimising real-time visibility and zero-touch processing of personal expenses while meeting customers’ preferences, expectations, and demands.