Expedia Group, Wells Fargo, and Mastercard launch new credit cards

Online travel platform Expedia Group has finalised a multiyear agreement with Wells Fargo and Mastercard to launch two new co-branded credit cards. Designed to complement One Key, Expedia Group’s loyalty programme, the One Key card and One Key+ card will offer more flexibility, savings, and perks for US travellers.











Launching with all types of travellers in mind, the One Key cards offer a host of benefits, including the ability to earn rewards as OneKeyCash, which can be used across Expedia, Hotels.com, and vacation rental site Vrbo to book eligible hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, activities, and flights.

In addition to earning OneKeyCash rewards, the currency used across Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo apps, on Expedia Group purchases and everyday purchases, One Key and One Key+ cardholders will instantly jump to One Key Silver tier and One Key Gold tier, respectively. With these automatic tier upgrades, travellers can unlock savings of 15% and 20% or more on over 10,000 hotels worldwide, as well as receive priority travel support and in-stay perks such as food and beverage extras or complimentary room upgrades when available at select VIP Access properties.

Officials from Expedia Group said that as they celebrate one year of One Key launching in the US, they are happy to offer travellers the new One Key credit cards, further delivering on their mission to make travel more rewarding and flexible, and helping cardholders achieve higher tiers for added benefits. The new credit cards will enhance their unique travel rewards programme that lets members earn and redeem OneKeyCash across eligible Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo bookings.





More perks at enrolment

Both cards start accepting applications in the US later in the summer of 2024. Existing Hotels.com cardholders will be notified of the changes to their card and should use their current card to continue earning OneKeyCash until they receive their new no-annual-fee One Key Card in September 2024.

Consumers who apply for the One Key Card can earn USD 400 in OneKeyCash after spending USD 1,000 on purchases in the first three months; approved One Key+ cardholders can earn USD 600 in OneKeyCash after spending USD 3,000 on purchases in the first three months.