Expedia Group integrates Amadeus NDC technology

NDC allows airlines to easily build, and tailor offers using the latest merchandising techniques, and to efficiently present and distribute them in a way that enriches and enhances the shopping experience for travel sellers such as Expedia Group and its customers.

This multi-year agreement reinforces Amadeus’ commitment to accelerate the industry evolution towards modern, enhanced retailing, and to help the travel ecosystem to deliver value that supports both industry growth and an improved traveller experience.











Amadeus has worked with Expedia Group for nearly two decades. Expedia Group is one of the largest online travel agencies in the world and provides industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success.

Officials from Expedia Group said that renewing their partnership with Amadeus and integrating its aggregated NDC content to their connectivity portfolio marks a significant step forward in their collaboration. This move further emphasises their commitment to offering travellers a wide range of choices and personalised experiences, in line with the industry’s ongoing embrace of NDC technology.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from Amadeus said they are determined to enable all stakeholders to make the most of the potential that NDC can deliver, and bringing one of their largest online travel agency partners onboard is a great illustration of this. Building on their relationships with both airlines and travel sellers, they are in a strong position to foster cross-industry collaboration on NDC to the benefit of travellers everywhere.