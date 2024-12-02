Expedia Group expands partnership with Mastercard





Following this collaboration, Mastercard cardholders will be given the possibility to book travels while using credit card loyalty points with the Travel with Rewards solution, powered by Expedia.

Travel with Rewards is a loyalty points redemption service that offers users the opportunity to redeem credit card loyalty points for travel booking. It represents a complete redemption system that uses Mastercard’s loyalty tools and Expedia’s extensive travel supply.

It was designed to provide customers with a more secure, efficient, and seamless traveling experience, as well as more accessible possibilities on a worldwide scale.

US cardholders can access the Travel with Rewards solution through a participating issuer’s website while using a single sign-on. The customer is allowed to see the conversion of their points into dollars as they search for travel opportunities and will have the option to book using their loyalty point, the Mastercard credit card, or even a combination of both.











More details on the partnership

The Expedia Group’s substantial reach offers clients access to more than 700,000 proprieties, 100 car rental companies, as well as 500 airline and multiple activities possibilities around the globe. Travelers that use the tool will also have access to the end-to-end customer service of the Expedia Group, where they can speak directly with an agent or utilise the self-serve offerings (such as the Virtual Agent product that was designed to answer their questions about their trip and to make changes in their booking).

Expedia’s template technology will power Mastercard’s global network of issues. The solution will be first available to customers that are working with Mastercard’s proprietary loyalty technology capabilities in North America, with additional markets, technology builds, and trader program usage planned to be available in the future.

Expedia Group leverages Mastercard’s suite of services and capabilities in order to improve its initiatives across cyber, loyalty, and virtual cards. This product represents a new step in the companies’ partnership, as Mastercard’s digital redemption tool currently offers efficient, safe, and seamless experiences to clients across multiple industries, such as retail, gaming, and online gifting.

Furthermore, the collaboration enhances redemption functionality and standardises access for partners that seek to deliver more diverse opportunities to their clients.



Mastercard’s recent partnership and product launches

Global payments processor and card issuer Mastercard had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

At the beginning of May 2023, the company launched its Data and Services Hub in Malaysia, aimed to grow its capabilities and offerings in various areas. Located in the country’s capital, the new Mastercard hub was set to offer businesses and governments across the Asia Pacific region the possibility to build offerings and provide career opportunities in sectors like digital transformation, credit risk, and cybersecurity.

Earlier in the same month, Mastercard partnered with Web3 to launch crypto credentials in a bid in order to improve the reliability of crypto transactions. The Mastercard Crypto Credential was created to provide developers, companies, and individuals with the possibility to realise the full potential of powering payments, economic value, and commerce across borders and on-chains.