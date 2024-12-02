Expedia adds Bitcoin as a payments method

Customers can find and select Bitcoin as a payment option at check-out along with all other methods accepted on the website, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB, Diners Club and PayPal. To purchase hotel reservations using the newly accepted currency, customers indicate Bitcoin as their method of payment and then follow a few steps to complete each transaction.

Expedia.com is a full service travel website, helping travelers plan and book travel.

Coinbase is a Bitcoin consumer wallet and merchant payment processing platform that powers 1.3 million consumer wallets and supports 32,000 merchants. Coinbase strives to make it easy to buy and sell Bitcoin, securely store Bitcoin in the cloud, and accept Bitcoin as payment and receive funds in USD.