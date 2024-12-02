Expaticore Services partners Western Union Business Solutions

Together, Expaticore and Western Union Business Solutions will offer means of delivering payroll-related funds to employee and tax authority beneficiaries anywhere in the world.

Expaticore is a provider of international payroll and mobility solutions. The company offers its international payroll operations, payroll compliance, international funds management, global mobility program design and management, and other global HR consulting services to organizations of all sizes.

Western Union Business Solutions is a global financial services provider that enables companies of all sizes to send and receive international payments and manage global cash flow, creating solutions tailored to meet their individual needs. It is a business unit of the Western Union Company, a nonbank provider of cross border payments, and operates services through locally licensed affiliates in over 30 countries.