Eximchain launches supply chain management platform for blockchain

The Singapore-based company is partnering with several leading technology and supply chain brands, including a Fortune 500 technology company, the China-based sourcing platform YOOSourcing and Enigma, a technology platform that enables privacy and scalability on the blockchain.

Founded in 2015 out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology , Eximchain’s technology streamlines processes for global supply chain players in areas such as sourcing, supply chain finance and inventory management. Eximchain builds use-case specific applications on its mainnet. Both big and small supply chain players around the world can look forward to getting information about upstream supply and downstream demand in real time. This will allow them to get their credibility verified through a public blockchain to help in financing and new contracts, manage applications and take part in governance of their own data.

Moreover, Eximchain’s network incorporates a Quadratic Voting consensus mechanism; this ensures no single group can take over the blockchain easily – which is essential in a network where the many parties in a global supply chain depend on the trust, decentralization and openness of the blockchain.