Exigers DDIQ selected by SMBC as its AI AML tool

DDIQ is an AI-powered KYC onboarding technology, and via the collaboration, the goal is to drive sustainable regulatory compliance. SMBC selected DDIQ to deploy throughout its client onboarding and monitoring processes. The solution understands and analyses content with cognitive reasoning to accelerate and facilitate risk assessments of clients, investments, transactions, third parties, and counterparties using the power of AI.

The AI-driven technology is tailored to the needs of global corporations and financial institutions. By combining multi-disciplinary subject matter expertise with disruptive, purpose-built technology, SMBC will gain a competitive edge, dramatically reducing false positives in customer due diligence and boosting operational efficiency by over 80%.