Exela launches ExelaPay for payment acquiring and processing

The acquisition of Corduro provides Exela with technology and talent to offer payment acquiring and processing services across Exela’s XBP network. ExelaPay can now insource processing fees across any transaction type, including capturing a significant portion of credit card fees with market rates based on a percentage of the transaction value.

Exela officials said that they are happy to expand their XBP capabilities with the acquisition of Corduro and the new product launch. They can now serve as a complete payment processing solution, providing low total transaction cost for any payment type when customers consolidate to them as a one-stop-shop.

Corduro delivers integrated payments, pay-by-link, intelligent routing, and digital wallet capabilities, enabling any size organisation to transform their business into a seamless commerce solution to reach customers anywhere, anytime.