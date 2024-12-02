exceet Card Group cooperates with green banking fintech ecolytiq

Exceet Card Group is a producer of payment cards, RFID, dual-interface, and chip cards. The aim of the cooperation is to implement joint projects for more environmentally conscious consumer behaviour in payment transactions. The card manufacturer exceet Card Group offers Visa and Mastercard certified payment cards with a wood feel.

ecolytiq’s Sustainability-as-a-Service software solution enables bank customers to actively contribute to climate protection through changes in consumer behaviour. In addition, the ecolytiq software enables bank customers to achieve climate neutrality through footprint compensation and investing in sustainable financial investments.

To promote more sustainable consumer behaviour, ecolytiq provides bank customers with a knowledge library that illustrates content, background, and information about individual environmental influences. In addition, consumers are suggested suitable CO2 compensation offers from selected certified organisations for every card-based payment process. ecolytiq and the card manufacturer exceet Card Group are thus able, together with modern financial service providers and banks, to raise awareness for sustainable banking.