exactly. integrates with Google Pay



As per the press release, the addition of this digital wallet is intended to improve the checkout experience for customers. The integration offers faster speeds, with buyers being able to benefit from saved card details and increased biometric and transaction security, including face and fingerprint recognition.











The transactions can be completed in a single touch or click, without manually entering card details.





The new partnership allows exactly. merchants to increase customer reach and reduce cart abandonment rates by improving merchant checkout conversions.





Furthermore, the press release notes that for exactly.'s merchants, more methods of payments lead to more customers. Merchants are able to integrate their loyalty programs to further incentivise customers. Hassle-free checkouts through easily accessible devices also lead to fewer abandoned carts.





The partnership will also allow for increased security across all payments, with Google’s tokenisation to protect sensitive card information, this limits the actual card data that is shared, therefore reducing data breach risks. This collaboration between Google and exactly. represents a step forward in simplifying the way consumers handle their finances and proves exactly.’s commitment to providing user-centric solutions within the world of Open Banking.





About exactly.

Based in the UK, payment platform exactly. aims to empower online business projects with new capabilities and features. Supporting the world's major currencies and a wide spectrum list of local ones, extending the reach of new target audiences and simplifying international and local transaction acceptance. exactly. offers a secure and versatile payment solutions for businesses.

