Exactly. Improves merchant reach via Apple Pay partnership

The integration of Apple Pay introduces an improved level of convenience and security for exactly. customers, allowing them to manage their finances and execute purchases seamlessly through Apple Wallet apps. Digital wallets, increasingly favoured by consumers according to the official press release, offer quick online payments from smartphones without the need for repetitive entry of personal card details.

By leveraging the convenience of Apple Pay, exactly. merchants can potentially expand their customer outreach while concurrently diminishing cart abandonment rates and improving checkout conversions.

In the company press release, officials from exactly. talked about the company's commitment to user-friendly payment solutions. They also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts with popular payment services such as Apple Pay to prioritise customer experience. Some of the main advantages for merchants include the ability to integrate loyalty programs to further incentivise customers, as well as easy checkouts accessible through various devices, which can ultimately minimise abandoned carts.

Moreover, the partnership contributes to improved transaction security, leveraging Apple's tokenization to protect sensitive card information. This approach limits the sharing of actual card data, thereby mitigating risks associated with data breaches. The collaboration between Apple and exactly. represents a step forward toward simplifying consumer financial management and underscores exactly.'s efforts to deliver user-centric solutions in the field of Open Banking.

Other developments from exactly.

Based in the UK, payment platform exactly. aims to empower online business projects with new capabilities and features. This new collaboration with Apple Pay marks exactly.'s second headline announcement of 2023, following an earlier partnership with Google Pay. Specifically, in October 2023, exactly. announced an integration with Google Pay, allowing merchants to provide a safer payment journey for customers.

According to the official press release, the addition of this digital wallet was intended to improve the checkout experience for customers. The integration offered faster speeds, with buyers being able to benefit from saved card details and increased biometric and transaction security, including face and fingerprint recognition.

The collaboration enabled merchants associated with exactly. to expand their customer outreach and diminish cart abandonment rates by improving the conversion rates at the merchant checkout. Additionally, as highlighted in the press release, a diversified range of payment methods for exactly.'s merchants translated to an expanded customer base.