Exabeam integrates with SecureAuth to detect identity-based threats

Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform integrates with SecureAuth IdP to provide a security solution that uses machine learning to gather all the evidence necessary to investigate and detect identity-based threats.

Exabeam’s Smart Timeline tracks normal and abnormal user behaviour such as account switching, remote logins, database logins and administrative asset logins, and assigns a dynamic risk score. SecureAuth leverages that risk score to apply authentication rules with adaptive authentication.

Working together, SecureAuth + Core Security and Exabeam can restrict access to application and data for accounts displaying risky or suspicious behaviour — stepping up with multi-factor authentication for additional verification or denying access altogether.

The integration provides security teams the ability to gain unified, real-time visibility across the organization and identify critical identity threats. Pre-built incident timelines help analysts to understand the scope and nature of detected attacks by automating what was previously a manual investigation process.