EWPN and Money20/20 Europe team up to promote diversity and inclusion

The EWPN 2019 conference will move to the RAI in Amsterdam and take place alongside Money20/20 Europe in June 2019.

Money20/20, an event series connecting innovators from the payments, fintech, and financial services ecosystem, is the place where experts from banks, payments, mobile providers, retailing, startups, and governments come together. The 2018 Money20/20 Europe event took place at the RAI in Amsterdam for the first time, moving from its former home in Copenhagen. The event brought together over 6,000 attendees from more than 2,000 companies and 82 countries.

EWPN will be Money20/20’s partner in Europe for the “Rise Up” programme. The EWPN annual conference will take place at the RAI Amsterdam during Money20/20 Europe and will bring together speakers from across the industry to explore a diverse range of topics, building on the issues covered at the 2018 conference including open banking, mental health at work, European regulation, and women in leadership.